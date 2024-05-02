Prince Louis' hilarious gift to King Charles that puts a 'spring in his step'
The monarch is said to love the sweet present from his grandchildren
Prince Louis is a beloved member of the royal family, and his appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 secured him a legion of fans. It was the first time that the public really got a sense of his personality, and during the event photos of little Louis went viral thanks to his hilarious facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony and his buoyant behaviour at the live concert.
Over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken about their youngest child's cheeky character; in 2019 Kate explained that at just 10 months old he was 'wanting to pull himself up all the time... he has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them,' and royal fans loved his impressive (and brilliant) first words.
It has also been noted that Louis has a very close bond with his grandfather, King Charles, which was evident during the Platinum Jubilee when the now-monarch sat him on his lap to keep him occupied.
This week, King Charles resumed his royal duties after taking some time off from public-facing engagements. In February, he announced that he was beginning cancer treatment following a post-operative diagnosis and while he has continued much of his work remotely, he has officially returned to in-person engagements. During a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre with Queen Camilla this week, the King spoke to patients and specialists.
Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that King Charles was wearing a silk pink tie dotted with tiny blue dinosaurs. It has been reported that the accessory was given to the King by his grandchildren as a sweet and funny nod to his formal title - Charles III Rex. In fact, it has been claimed that it may have come from Louis, given that the six year old royal reportedly has a fascination with dinosaurs.
Royal expert Robert Hardman spoke to MailOnline about the King's playful wardrobe, explaining: "His tie said it all. It has been a favourite since he became King, appearing on away days, at Palace receptions and even a trip to church. Featuring a blue dinosaur pattern on a pink silk background, it is a cheeky play on his official 'Charles III Rex' cypher. Staff know that when 'C-Rex' is wearing his 'T-Rex' tie, he probably has a spring in his step."
How lovely!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The internet is amazed by Princess Charlotte's royal resemblance in new birthday photo
The little royal is 9 today!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paolo Roversi looks back at his 50 years as a fashion photographer as he marks his first ever large scale exhibition in Paris
Iconic.
By Galia Loupan
-
Trust me, this under-the-radar but very simple hack will improve the natural appearance of your nails tenfold
It's all in the buffing
By Tori Crowther
-
Prince Louis is the one family member who can make Kate 'lose her cool,' says astrologer
He's quite cheeky
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The sweet detail you may have missed in Prince Louis' surprise birthday portrait
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate advised to change popular birthday tradition for Louis after royal controversy
"The conspiracy theories will continue anyway."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate has one strict rule at home for George, Charlotte and Louis
Princess of Calm
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince George has an unusual royal nickname at school
But apparently he loves it!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What do William and Kate have planned with their children this summer?
School is out for George, Charlotte and Louis!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Lip reader confirms Kate's stern words to her children at the King's birthday
She was ensuring her excitable little ones were behaving!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
One photograph has convinced the Internet that William and Kate were arguing at the Coronation
We're not so sure...
By Jenny Proudfoot