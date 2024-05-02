Prince Louis' hilarious gift to King Charles that puts a 'spring in his step'

Prince Louis is a beloved member of the royal family, and his appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 secured him a legion of fans. It was the first time that the public really got a sense of his personality, and during the event photos of little Louis went viral thanks to his hilarious facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony and his buoyant behaviour at the live concert.

Over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken about their youngest child's cheeky character; in 2019 Kate explained that at just 10 months old he was 'wanting to pull himself up all the time... he has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them,' and royal fans loved his impressive (and brilliant) first words.

It has also been noted that Louis has a very close bond with his grandfather, King Charles, which was evident during the Platinum Jubilee when the now-monarch sat him on his lap to keep him occupied.

This week, King Charles resumed his royal duties after taking some time off from public-facing engagements. In February, he announced that he was beginning cancer treatment following a post-operative diagnosis and while he has continued much of his work remotely, he has officially returned to in-person engagements. During a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre with Queen Camilla this week, the King spoke to patients and specialists.

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that King Charles was wearing a silk pink tie dotted with tiny blue dinosaurs. It has been reported that the accessory was given to the King by his grandchildren as a sweet and funny nod to his formal title - Charles III Rex. In fact, it has been claimed that it may have come from Louis, given that the six year old royal reportedly has a fascination with dinosaurs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Robert Hardman spoke to MailOnline about the King's playful wardrobe, explaining: "His tie said it all. It has been a favourite since he became King, appearing on away days, at Palace receptions and even a trip to church. Featuring a blue dinosaur pattern on a pink silk background, it is a cheeky play on his official 'Charles III Rex' cypher. Staff know that when 'C-Rex' is wearing his 'T-Rex' tie, he probably has a spring in his step."

How lovely!