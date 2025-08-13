Prince Andrew’s ‘Rude and Nasty’ Comments About Princess Kate Have Resurfaced

An explosive new royal biography about Prince Andrew has dominated headlines in recent weeks, and according to insiders the damning accusations have led Prince William to consider stripping the Duke of York of his royal titles when he becomes King. Palace sources have often claimed that the Prince of Wales will be a 'tough' ruler when he takes the throne, and it seems that the new book by royal author Andrew Lownie has convinced William to take a "different approach" with his uncle.

While it has been said that William is opposed to Andrew's return to the royal fold following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, last month it was reported that William's 'grudge' against Andrew started long ago. In fact, journalist Richard Kay claimed that the Prince's issue with his uncle stems from comments that were made about his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in the early days of their relationship. He told the Daily Mail at the time that Andrew was 'unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family'.

In the controversial new biography, Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew Lownie has reportedly elaborated on the wider impact the comments have had. It's unclear if the exact remarks are shared in the book as its release is set for later this week, but Lownie states the claims 'surprised' him, as he thought that Andrew would have more 'respect' for the future King than to be 'nasty about his wife'.

In an interview with OK! magazine, he explained: "I can't see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she's been the family's saving grace. It surprised me, but people do get jealous. I'd have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king though."

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'.

He continued: "William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road. He's all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle."

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie will be released on Thursday 14th August 2025.