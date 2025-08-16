Taylor Swift Has Spoken Out About the Easter Eggs To Look Out For

Taylor Swift has been front and centre this week, with the news of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, dominating the headlines.

The highly-anticipated 12th studio album by Swift is set for release on October 3rd. And with the 35-year-old singer teasing the track list and cover art, theories are already going viral.

Swift is renowned for leaving 'Easter eggs' for fans, dropping clues around her upcoming projects in song lyrics, body language, wardrobe choices and Instagram captions. And with just months until the album's release date, Swifties are in full detective mode.

Swift herself spoke out about her Easter egg tradition during a recent appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. And as fans have been theorising about personal life updates from the singer based on hidden clues, she has confirmed that she only drops Easter eggs about her professional projects.

"The art of the Easter egg is that there’s dos and don’ts," she explained. "Like, I’m never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It’s always going to be towards music - something I’m coming up with, something I have coming up, a plan I have coming together. Something that you don’t know I’m saying for a specific reason that you’ll hear later and you’ll go back and be like, ‘Oh my god.’

"People are like, ‘the Easter eggs thing is getting a little zodiac killer at this point,’" she went on to joke, adding: "I’m like, as long as [fans] like it, you know?”

"I think the best messages are cryptic ones," Swift has previously explained of the tradition in a past interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewellery. This is one of my favourite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time. Lots of examples of this exist through the history of my career."

The Life of a Showgirl is available to pre-order now, set for release on 3 October 2025.