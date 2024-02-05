King Charles "remains wholly positive" about treatment after cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed today (Monday, 5th February). The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

The statement from the Palace, which confirmed that King Charles will be stepping back from public-facing duties while his treatment is ongoing, read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The statement went on to say that the King is "wholly positive" about the treatment he will receive. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

It's thought that Prince Harry, who was already aware of the diagnosis before the news hit headlines today, will return to London to spend some time with his father, according to a source close to him.

The source told the Press Association (via The Guardian): "The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

The news comes after the King spent time in a private clinic undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate last month. It's thought that this recent diagnosis is not related to the surgery, and isn't thought to be prostate cancer, according to reporting from the Independent.

The statement also explained that the King has chosen to share his health news with the public to "prevent speculation" and "assist public understanding". It went on to say: "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Dr Jay Verma, president of the GP section at the Royal Society of Medicine, has praised King Charles for his transparency. He said: "We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer. We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates, and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.

"We would also like to thank His Majesty for using his unique position in highlighting how cancer is indiscriminate in who it affects and that there should be no shame or embarrassment in coming forward to seek help and advice."

King Charles has been a patron of Macmillan Cancer Support since 1997. The charity has also shared their support for the King with a statement on X, which read: "Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and his family. We are sending our best wishes at what we know must be an incredibly challenging time."

