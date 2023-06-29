Prince Louis is the clear "stand-out star" among the royals these days, body language expert says

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Prince Louis has always been adorable, but he truly stole hearts at last year's Platinum Jubilee, when he was photographed pulling all sorts of funny faces — as well as trying to annoy his mum and sister as much as he could.

That said, for one body language expert and royal commentator, Louis' cheeky and hilarious behaviour in 2022 was absolutely nothing new; in fact, his big personality was evident pretty much from the moment he was born.

"All the current generation of young royal children seem to be known for their ability to make the fans laugh or go 'ah' at royal events but Louis is clearly the stand-out star when it comes to stealing every scene," Judi James commented, speaking to Express.

She continued: "His face-pulling was evident at a very young age but his ability to entertain now seems to delight and amuse him as much as the crowds watching."

For example, Judi recalled: "Back in 2018 the close family gathered for an official portrait for Charles’s 70th birthday.

"Everyone smiled warmly at the camera but then Louis, who was still a baby in his mother’s arms, decided to lean forward to grab his grandpa’s nose.

"Kate laughed and Charles clearly adored the break in formality and royal pecking order."

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts as he watches a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. - Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal / Getty)

Judi went on to recount a time in 2019 when Louis tried his best to amuse Meghan Markle, and another to mark his second birthday, when he was photographed with paint smeared all over his face.

Then, the expert went on to describe why exactly royal fans loved Louis' Jubilee attitude so much.

"In 2022 Louis’s playful, funny body language had an extra poignancy in the response it got from the late Queen, who was standing beside him on the balcony during the flypast," Judi explained.

"In an iconic moment, Louis placed his hands over his ears and opened his mouth wide in a scream. Beside him, in matching pale blue, stood his doting great-grandmother, her lips pursed in an expression of amused affection."

Judi continued: "One of the funniest moments starred Louis’ big alpha uncle Mike, though. After watching Louis’ antics during the Jubilee Pageant in 2022, Mike Tindall decided to give Louis a playful 'I’m watching you' signal, which Kate clearly found hilarious.

"Did it have any effect? Probably not, coming from Mike, who is known as one of the naughtier and most playful members of the royal family himself."

Honestly, as outside observers, we're glad Louis' antics weren't completely quashed — because he really is too cute.

