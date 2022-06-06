Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Twitter users are endearingly calling him "Boss Baby."

It’s been quite the weekend for the Royals – four full days of celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later and we can imagine they’re feeling pretty tired.

First came the Flypast on Thursday, a spectacular show of red, blue and white to mark 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign by plane.

On Friday came the Service of Thanksgiving, an important ceremony to signify the Queen’s standing as head of the Church of England.

Come Saturday, an average of nearly 12 million people across the UK tuned in to watch Platinum Party in the Palace, which saw a jam-packed lineup including the likes of Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart perform in front of Buckingham Palace.

And finally, yesterday saw neighbours come together across the UK with thousands of street parties and a right royal pageant, too, with celebrities from across the eras , iconic vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, and 10’s, military personnel, and puppets all parading along the Mall – including the largest ever humanly-operated puppet.

Safe to say there’s been a lot going on – but one Royal stole the show this weekend with his silly faces.

You might have seen that Prince Louis, the youngest of the Cambridges’ three children, appeared on the balcony on Thursday to wave to Royal fans and watched the flyover and was also in attendance at the pageant yesterday.

It was shared in advance that the Cambridge children would have a “visible” role over the Jubilee weekend – but no one could have pre-empted how much Louis would steal the show.

He’s made news worldwide thanks to his wide array of silly faces – most iconically screaming as the display team of jets flew overhead on Thursday and sticking his tongue out at his mother Kate Middleton during the royal pageant yesterday afternoon.

Twitter users are now endearingly referring to the young Prince as “Boss Baby” thanks to his cheeky charm.

Keen to scroll Louis’ most iconic facial expressions from across the Platinum Jubilee weekend? You’re in the right place.

Prince Louis balcony facial expressions and more: 17 iconic faces from the Platinum Jubilee weekend

1. Screaming with hands over ears

This iconic facial expression kicked off the Jubilee celebrations and for good reason – it appears the Flypast was a little loud for young Louie.

2. Saluting

3. Waving

Standing next to The Queen during the Trooping the Colour parade, Louis waves to the planes overhead.

4. Exclaiming

5. Hands over mouth in surprise

6. Hands in mouth

As his mother and the Duchess of Cambridge leans down to speak to her youngest child.

7. Sulking

8. Sticking his tongue out at his mother

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attending the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5. Louis cheekily sticks his tongue out at his mother.

9. Sticking his tongue out at onlookers

It wasn’t just his Mum who got a cheeky tongue out, but onlookers, too – albeit a slightly less grumpy one.

10. Sassy

11. Singing

12. Mischevious

13. Bored

He is only four years old, so it’s understandable that sitting still for three hours of parade might not be too exciting for the little Prince.

14. Smiley

That said, he’s definitely got a cheeky streak – as his frequent grins highlighted.

15. Yawning

It was a long weekend, after all…

16. Cheeky

It seems the Prince is, shall we say, strong-willed – the faces continued after talks from his mother, father, Prince Charles and the Queen.

17. Restless

There’s only so much Platinum Jubilee celebration the young Prince can take, right?

Which one of Louis’ facial expressions was your favourite?