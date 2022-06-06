Trending:

    • Twitter users are endearingly calling him "Boss Baby."

    It’s been quite the weekend for the Royals – four full days of celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later and we can imagine they’re feeling pretty tired.

    First came the Flypast on Thursday, a spectacular show of red, blue and white to mark 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign by plane.

    On Friday came the Service of Thanksgiving, an important ceremony to signify the Queen’s standing as head of the Church of England.

    Come Saturday, an average of nearly 12 million people across the UK tuned in to watch Platinum Party in the Palace, which saw a jam-packed lineup including the likes of Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart perform in front of Buckingham Palace.

    And finally, yesterday saw neighbours come together across the UK with thousands of street parties and a right royal pageant, too, with celebrities from across the eras , iconic vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, and 10’s, military personnel, and puppets all parading along the Mall – including the largest ever humanly-operated puppet.

    Safe to say there’s been a lot going on – but one Royal stole the show this weekend with his silly faces.

    You might have seen that Prince Louis, the youngest of the Cambridges’ three children, appeared on the balcony on Thursday to wave to Royal fans and watched the flyover and was also in attendance at the pageant yesterday.

    It was shared in advance that the Cambridge children would have a “visible” role over the Jubilee weekend – but no one could have pre-empted how much Louis would steal the show.

    He’s made news worldwide thanks to his wide array of silly faces – most iconically screaming as the display team of jets flew overhead on Thursday and sticking his tongue out at his mother Kate Middleton during the royal pageant yesterday afternoon.

    Twitter users are now endearingly referring to the young Prince as “Boss Baby” thanks to his cheeky charm.

    Keen to scroll Louis’ most iconic facial expressions from across the Platinum Jubilee weekend? You’re in the right place.

    Prince Louis balcony facial expressions and more: 17 iconic faces from the Platinum Jubilee weekend

    1. Screaming with hands over ears

    This iconic facial expression kicked off the Jubilee celebrations and for good reason – it appears the Flypast was a little loud for young Louie.

    Prince Louis balcony: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    2. Saluting

    3. Waving

    Standing next to The Queen during the Trooping the Colour parade, Louis waves to the planes overhead.

    Prince Louis balcony: waving

    4. Exclaiming 

    5. Hands over mouth in surprise

    Prince Louis balcony: hands over mouth

    6. Hands in mouth

    As his mother and the Duchess of Cambridge leans down to speak to her youngest child.

    Prince Louis balcony: hands in mouth

    7. Sulking

    Prince Louis balcony

    8. Sticking his tongue out at his mother

    The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attending the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5. Louis cheekily sticks his tongue out at his mother.

    Prince Louis balcony: sticking his tongue out

    9. Sticking his tongue out at onlookers

    It wasn’t just his Mum who got a cheeky tongue out, but onlookers, too – albeit a slightly less grumpy one.

    Prince Louis balcony: Sticking his tongue out to onlookers

    10. Sassy

    11. Singing

    12. Mischevious

    13. Bored

    He is only four years old, so it’s understandable that sitting still for three hours of parade might not be too exciting for the little Prince.

    14. Smiley

    That said, he’s definitely got a cheeky streak – as his frequent grins highlighted.

    15. Yawning

    It was a long weekend, after all…

    Prince Louis balcony: the young prince yawning

    16. Cheeky

    It seems the Prince is, shall we say, strong-willed – the faces continued after talks from his mother, father, Prince Charles and the Queen.

    17. Restless

    There’s only so much Platinum Jubilee celebration the young Prince can take, right?

    Which one of Louis’ facial expressions was your favourite?

