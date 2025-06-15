The Wales Children's Sweet Father’s Day Tribute to Prince William Is Going Viral

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty following her cancer recovery, to their recent appearance at Trooping the Colour this weekend, the family of five has been front and centre.

It was Prince William who made headlines today, as the royal celebrated Father's Day with his children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7.

And in a sweet move, the royals shared a tribute to the Prince of Wales to their Kensington Palace Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L 💖," read the touching Instagram post, with fans and followers commenting in their hundreds.

"Beautiful photos," read one comment. "Hope you have a wonderful Father's Day Your Royal Highness."

"Lovely picture," posted another follower. "You can feel the love ❤️ Happy Father's Day 🥰."

"These pictures are so beautiful," another comment added. "Thank you for this great surprise 😍😍 happy Father’s Day to our Prince of Wales who is such a wonderful dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!"

Prince William has opened up in the past about the joys of becoming a father, recalling the special bond he has with his three children in an interview with the BBC.

"As far as we're concerned, within our family unit we are a normal family," Prince William explained. "I love my children the same way any father does."

"There's wonderful highs and wonderful lows," he has previously added in an interview with Talk Vietnam. "It's been quite a change for me personally.

"I'm very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she's an amazing mother and a fantastic wife. But I've struggled at times. The alteration from being a single independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing."

"I adore my children very much," the Prince of Wales added. "I've learnt a lot about myself and about family just from having my own children."

Well, this is lovely.

