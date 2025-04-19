Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to the royal family with 'As Ever' samples

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, returning to the spotlight in 2025.

From her viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, to her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, the 43-year-old mother of two has been making non stop headlines. And with her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, selling out in under two hours, that shows no signs of slowing down.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full," Markle posted to Instagram earlier this month following the launch of her 'As Ever' brand. "We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!"

Markle's lifestyle business offers aspirational items from flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas, to crepe mix and wildflower honey with honeycomb, with new items expected to drop in the coming months.

It was the first 'As Ever' product recipients who made headlines this week, with the Duchess of Sussex sending care packages of her highly-anticipated new food range to A-list friends, colleagues and neighbours.

According to sources, the royal family also received a selection of 'As Ever' products, with Markle reaching out to the Mountbatten-Windsors with special samples.

"A sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note," reported UK royal correspondent Neil Sean, via a royal source.

"[The] As Ever gift box included ... jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," Sean reported, adding that "this was a gifted idea from" the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Meghan Markle has teased that a second drop of 'As Ever' products is imminent. And until then, all eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season one are available to watch on Netflix.

We will continue to update this story.