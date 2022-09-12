Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8th September, tributes for the late monarch have been pouring in.

Around the world, political figures and religious leaders have been sharing their condolences and in a televised speech King Charles III spoke of his ‘profound sorrow’, calling his mother an inspiration, and pledging to uphold her legacy and dedicate his own life to the crown.

Prince Harry has now shared his own touching tribute to his grandmother, calling her his ‘guiding compass’ and thanking her for her commitment to service, as well as her ‘infectious smile’.

In a statement published on his Archewell website, the Duke of Sussex said: ‘In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

‘She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

‘Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

‘Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

‘I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

‘You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

‘Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

‘We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.