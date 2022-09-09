Here’s how the world reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's not just the UK reacting to the Queen's death...

The UK is in mourning after Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news that, at 96, the Queen has passed away. The UK reacted with certain Operation London Bridge protocols, such as lowering flags at half mast and King Charles giving a speech, however, the rest of the world has also reacted too, with tributes from world leaders and pictures of the Queen on iconic billboards.

1. Sydney, Australia

The most iconic photo from around the world is the Sydney Opera House, in Australia – who have lit up the building and projected the Queen’s face on the Opera House.

This comes after the Queen’s picture was shown on the big screen at Piccadilly Circus, London – which is primarily used to show advertisements.

2. Penrith, Australia

Other countries, that still went ahead with sporting events, paid tribute to the Queen, by showing her picture and having a moment’s silence before the game – including those at Blue Bet stadium in Penrith, Australia.

3. Italy

The F1 Grand Prix, which is currently in Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, also stopped for a minute of silence to respect the Queen on Friday, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both joining their teammates with their heads bowed for the minute’s silence.

4. Times Square, New York

The Queen’s picture was also shown in Times Square, New York, along with the day she was born and when she passed away. While the Empire State Building lit up in purple and sparkled in silver in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

US President, Joe Biden, who ordered all flags around the world to be flown at half mast, in order to respect the Queen, paid tribute by saying: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

5. Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand will also go into a period of mourning – as Queen Elizabeth was the countries reigning Monarch. On Friday the New Zealand flag flew at half mast over the Auckland Harbour Bridge – in a bid to show respect to their late Queen.

6. Paris, France

While Paris last night paid tribute to the Queen by turning off the lights on the Eiffel Tower. The 2,000 lights, which light up every night to show off the iconic French tower, were turned off in respect of the Queen passing away.