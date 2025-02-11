Why William and Kate will not attend the BAFTAs this year

Prince William and Princess Kate will not attend the BAFTAs this year — news that is frankly doing nothing to lift our winter spirits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are typically a mainstay at the film and TV awards ceremony in London, but unfortunately they're giving it a miss in 2025, forcing us to reminisce over their most memorable moments at the event instead.

Kensington Palace has confirmed to the press that William and Kate won't be at the BAFTAs this coming Sunday, 16 February.

As reported by GB News, William was never planning on attending, and will make an appearance via a video during the ceremony instead.

The reason the Prince is typically expected at the event is that he serves as BAFTA president, making him a key figure for the organisation and the awards.

In 2024, William sadly attended the BAFTAs alone, as Kate was resting amidst her illness. Looking dashing in a blue velvet black-tie jacket, the Prince quickly became a meme after he appeared to slightly terrify actresses Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Phoebe Dynevor with a story he was telling.

And in 2023, Kate delighted fans with a very unusual move for a royal: delivering a playful bum tap to her husband, while wearing a floor-length white chiffon gown paired with black opera gloves.

Speaking of which, Kate's fashion at the BAFTAs over the years has been nothing short of spectacular, with special mentions going to the gold-embellished number by Alexander McQueen she wore in 2020, and the black, floral, off-the-shoulder dress also by Alexander McQueen she wore in 2017.

Princess Kate wears Alexander McQueen to the BAFTAs in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears Alexander McQueen to the BAFTAs in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all that being said, this isn't the first time Kate and William have missed the BAFTAs: they also skipped them in 2021 and 2022.

Though we'll miss spotting the glamorous royal couple at Sunday's awards, we'll be on the lookout for all the other fashionable and talented attendees.