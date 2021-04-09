The police has been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home 9 times in 9 months

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular headlines this month as they sat down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was their words about security that made particular headlines, with the Duke and Duchess revealing their safety concerns, after their security was reportedly revoked by the royal family.

‘From my perspective, all I needed was enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview.

This has unsurprisingly led to conversations around the Sussex couple’s safety, and this week it was reported that the police had been called to their new Montecito home nine times in as many months.

Data, obtained under the Freedom of Information laws by PA news agency, shows that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls at the property nine times since they moved in, responding to phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes.

Another incident on Christmas Eve was made public recently as a 2020 report resurfaced about an intruder on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito Estate.

According to law enforcement sources, the Sussex couple had an intruder on their Montecito property twice over the Christmas holidays.

According to the sources, via TMZ, the intruder, Nickolas Brooks, 37, was caught trespassing on Christmas Eve last year but was allowed off with a warning by Santa Barbara County Sheriff officers.

He was arrested two days later when he trespassed on the property again and was charged with one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented.