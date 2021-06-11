Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to ‘keep the peace’ with the royals after Lilibet’s birth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines last weekend as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

‘Lilibet’ is famously the Queen’s nickname from her parents – a sweet nod to the monarch.

‘Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,’ the statement from the Sussex family continued.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.’

‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,’ the Sussex couple announced on their Archewell site. ‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

The royal family immediately came out in force to celebrate the news, with Prince William and Kate Middleton sending a gift and the Queen releasing a statement on behalf of the royal family to express their excitement.

The monarch has reportedly already met baby Lilibet on video call and Her Majesty is even said to have extended an olive branch to the now family of four, inviting Prince Harry for lunch when he returns to the UK next month.

According to Us Weekly, baby Lilibet’s arrival is encouraging both sides to keep things ‘civil’ and put the drama behind them after the past year.

‘It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,’ a source explained to Us Weekly. ‘All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.’

Fingers crossed for a family reunion soon!

Huge congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie on the new arrival.