Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been incredibly close friends for many years, but all that is rumoured to have changed amid all the Justin Baldoni lawsuit. Now, one source is claiming things have become quite strained between the pair, to the point where Taylor isn't answering the Gossip Girl star's messages anymore.

"[Blake] has been reaching out to [Taylor] with texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had," a source alleged to the Daily Mail. "Taylor hasn’t responded to any of Blake’s pleas." Meanwhile, many of the popstar's celebrity friends have reportedly severed ties with Blake as the drama rages on. One insider claimed: "Gigi [Hadid's] loyalty is to Taylor."

Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, her costar and director on the film It Ends With Us, back in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her - allegations which he has denied. While on the surface the ongoing legal battle has nothing to do with Taylor, she became implicated in a couple of ways.

For one thing, Justin previously alleged that Blake had text him about the power of her 'dragons' - alluding to her friends and associates within the industry, with many speculating that Taylor was one of these people. Later, Justin's team was given permission to see texts between Blake and Taylor pertaining to It Ends With Us, with a judge writing: "Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims."

Meanwhile, Justin's team previously issued a subpoena for Taylor — meaning she would have had to testify in the trial — but the request was thrown out by the court. There was also a claim that Blake had "threatened" to share private texts from Taylor, though a lawyer for the actress called this "categorically false."

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Taylor resents being brought into the ongoing lawsuit. They previously claimed to the publication: "She will forever be furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text. The damage Justin did by revealing those texts — the 'dragons' text most especially, and by his initial subpoena, even though he dropped it — is lasting and probably permanent." Before that, a source had told People: "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama."

Blake and Taylor have been close friends for many years, often appearing out in public together at restaurants and sports games. The singer is also godmother to Blake's children, and named a song, betty, after her third daughter.