Meghan Markle has posted a poignant tribute to Prince Harry amid his security battle loss

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - something that has only increased since their step back from royal life and relocation to California.

And from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Montecito life and career changes, to their relationship with the rest of the firm, they have made non-stop headlines.

It was Prince Harry who got the world talking this week, as he lost an appeal over the Sussex family’s ongoing UK security battle. And following the controversial ruling on Friday, he gave a rare interview with BBC News.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors over the last five years.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

The Duke of Sussex also spoke of his sadness at feeling unable to visit the United Kingdom with his family following the security ruling, with the Sussexes receiving numerous threats over the years.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he explained.“I miss the UK, of course I do. [And] I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Following Prince Harry's candid interview, Meghan Markle appeared to post a poignant tribute to her husband - sharing a black and white photograph of the royal and their two children to Instagram.

And while the Duchess of Sussex opted against penning a caption, she has recently opened up about their marriage on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she praised him as "such a great partner".

"I always think about it like the end of 'Super Mario Bros'. When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband," Markle explained.

"There is something that is not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you," she continued. "H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built. We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy, beautiful children.

"He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted, and still make time for date nights."

