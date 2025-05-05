Meghan Markle has posted a poignant tribute to Prince Harry amid his security battle loss
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - something that has only increased since their step back from royal life and relocation to California.
And from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Montecito life and career changes, to their relationship with the rest of the firm, they have made non-stop headlines.
It was Prince Harry who got the world talking this week, as he lost an appeal over the Sussex family’s ongoing UK security battle. And following the controversial ruling on Friday, he gave a rare interview with BBC News.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors over the last five years.
"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."
A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)
A photo posted by on
The Duke of Sussex also spoke of his sadness at feeling unable to visit the United Kingdom with his family following the security ruling, with the Sussexes receiving numerous threats over the years.
"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he explained.“I miss the UK, of course I do. [And] I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Following Prince Harry's candid interview, Meghan Markle appeared to post a poignant tribute to her husband - sharing a black and white photograph of the royal and their two children to Instagram.
And while the Duchess of Sussex opted against penning a caption, she has recently opened up about their marriage on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she praised him as "such a great partner".
"I always think about it like the end of 'Super Mario Bros'. When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband," Markle explained.
"There is something that is not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you," she continued. "H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built. We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy, beautiful children.
"He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted, and still make time for date nights."
Well, this is lovely.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Low impact workouts are all the rage RN - 7 best sessions for building muscle without risking injury
Effective workouts that don't put pressure on your joints. Effective workouts that don't put pressure on your joints.
-
This Is The *Perfect* Highlighting Blush Hybrid That'll Give You The Ultimate Glowy Flush This Season
I'm hooked
-
Audrey Hepburn wore this classic floral perfume for a reason—I’m obsessed with it too, 68 years later
If it’s good enough for Audrey...