Prince Archie’s former nanny has spoken out about meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this season. And from Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, to Prince Harry’s settlement with News Group Newspapers, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It is their life away from the cameras that has got the world talking in particular. And from their recent community work amid the LA wild fires, to reports of high praise from their neighbours, the royal couple has been commended for their kindness and relatability.

Former employee Lorren Khumalo’s words about meeting the royal couple have gone particularly viral, with her 2023 appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele’ resurfacing this week.

During the video interview, the paediatric nurse and consultant recalled her concerns about what to wear when meeting the royals, and whether she would be the right fit.

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon, I'm not blue blood," Khumalo recalled, adding: "I will go as I am and trust me with my God, I'll get this job."

"I thought to myself, 'I wonder how their nannies look. Do they wear heels?'" Khumalo continued. “Prince William has got a Norland nanny, so they've got a brown uniform that for my skin color and the way it looks in khaki brown, I knew it wouldn't even go. It would just not work.

“I'll look presentable for a royal so I need to do my best,” Khumalo continued, adding that she opted for “something dark [with] nice kitten heels…But I didn't use any make-up. I said if they take me, they take me as I am."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On reflection, Khumalo noted that she shouldn't have been nervous, recalling the fact that Prince Harry immediately put her at ease.

"I kept asking his PPO, so his protection officer, 'Do I curtsy, do I have to?' And he just looked at me and laughed and he said, 'You'll see, Prince Harry is amazing,'" she recalled. "When I got there, the way he opened his arms, 'Hello Lorren!' and gave me a hug. Wow, what a gentleman, what a gem. Oh my goodness, I couldn't believe it.

"And when I walked in and saw Meghan I thought, 'My God, what a beautiful woman,'" she later continued. "I just felt so comfortable, it wasn't as formal as I expected it to be. It was just a normal home."

Well, this is lovely.