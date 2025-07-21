Selena Gomez Reflects on Her ‘Most Beautiful Year Yet’ in an Emotional Statement

Selena Gomez has truly had a stratospheric year. Not only with her career milestones - earning critical acclaim for her acting roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building, and releasing new album, I Said I Loved You First to major success. But also on a personal level, with the 32-year-old officially becoming a billionaire, and announcing her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco in 2024.

This week, Gomez reflected on her whirlwind past year, penning an emotional message ahead of her 33rd birthday. And captioning a photo carousel with loved ones, including fiancé Benny Blanco and best friend Taylor Swift, she paid tribute to "the most beautiful year of [her] life."

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," Gomez wrote in the now viral statement, raking in over three million likes. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness," she continued. "Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.

"As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come," she concluded. "I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL 🥳."

Of course, Gomez's 33rd year is also expected to be transformative, with she and Blanco in the early stages of planning their wedding.

"I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head," Blanco recalled to Rolling Stone earlier this year. "We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment."

