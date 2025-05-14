Why Royal Insider Says There’s 'No Trust' Left When It Comes to Prince Harry

Prince Harry has said that he wants a reconciliation with his father King Charles and his family — but it sounds like it's not that simple.

"He needs the world to forgive him," a former friend of Harry's has told Hello!. "His family have never bent on their stance, which is that he should not take up issues in public."

A second insider made the dramatic claims: "There is zero trust. The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible."

Meanwhile, a third source explained about all the strife: "It's taken its toll. He sees things everywhere, he picks battles with everybody and that's tiring. You can’t live in permanent battle mode. You’re a 40-year-old man. You’ve got to stop fighting the world."

In a recent bombshell interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said: "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," adding that he had since "forgiven" them.

He also said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

And he expressed that he didn't know "how much longer my father has" as another reason why he wants to make up.

Harry has been locked in a bitter feud with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William since his decision to leave the UK and royal life in 2020.

The Duke has reportedly not spoken to the other two men in months, with disagreements escalating over Harry's decision to reveal private matters on public forums.

In particular, the California-based royal fanned the flames with the publication of his 2023 memoir Spare, which contained many shock revelations about his former life as a senior royal.

Meanwhile, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's various interviews over the years since their departure have also angered William and Charles and further driven a wedge between them. In short, his desire to speak his truth has clashed with the royals' preference for privacy.