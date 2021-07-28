Prince Harry is the focus of even more exciting news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, this past month they have been all anyone can talk about.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana in June, before Prince Harry returned to the UK to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. And just this month, Meghan was announced as an executive producer on an exciting TV show. And of course, the announcement of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has also been doing the rounds.

It was his exciting job at a Silicon Valley start-up that made him headlines this week.

Earlier this summer, Prince Harry was announced as the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a California-based mental health organisation. And while the Duke of Sussex is currently on paternity leave, it has been announced that BetterUp is expanding to the UK, with a London office opening soon.

‘When I first met Alexi, we instantly recognised a shared passion for helping others realise their full potential,’ Prince Harry explained of his appointment when it was originally announced. ‘As our conversations continued, it became even more clear that we hold a similar philosophy on mental health: that we must proactively take care of our minds.’

He continued: ‘In addition to this shared philosophy, what caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company’s mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years. I was also impressed by the scale and opportunity for impact – the ability to change millions of people’s lives for the better, through a combination of human connection, leading technology, and behavioural science.

‘I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.

‘As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.’

Well, this is exciting.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and the whole BetterUp team!