The most popular royal family member has been revealed and it’s surprising
The royal family is one of the most talked-about in the world, making headline news on the regular.
From their public appearances, outings and fashion moments, to their connections and relationships behind closed doors, the Mountbatten-Windsors never fail to make news.
This is something that is particularly true following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, lifting a lid on his account of what happened behind Palace doors.
But who has emerged from the past year as the most popular royal and who is on the other end of the scale?
A poll by YouGov (opens in new tab) has finally revealed the answers.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, is often thought of as the most popular member of the royal family, but according to the survey there is another family member who has pipped her to the post.
The royal in question? Princess Anne.
The survey questioned 1,677 adults in Great Britain in December 2022, investigating British people's positive and negative reactions to each royal family member.
According to the survey, The Princess Royal is the most popular overall, with 72% British people having a positive reaction to her.
Shortly behind her is Prince William, with a 70% positive reaction and Princess Kate, with 68%. And down at the bottom are Prince Harry with 24% - his lowest rating ever, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at 22% and Prince Andrew at 7%.
Most popular royal family members
Princess Anne - 72% positive reactions
Prince William - 70% positive reactions
Kate, Princess of Wales - 68% positive reactions
King Charles - 62% positive reactions
Prince Edward - 54% positive reactions
Camilla, Queen Consort - 46% positive reactions
Prince Harry - 24% positive reactions
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - 22% positive reactions
Prince Andrew - 7% positive reactions
It is thought that Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will have affected popularity rankings.
We will continue to update this story.
