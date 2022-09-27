Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to receive a prestigious award for her charity work during a star-studded bash in London this November.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, spent an extended amount of time in the UK. The couple had originally planned to make a handful of appearances in early September before flying home to the US, but remained in the UK following the monarch’s passing.

However, the Duchess of Sussex could be heading back to the capital in the near future to collect her prize at the GQ Awards.

A source told The Sun: “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her.

“She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful which is also owned by Conde Nast. Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.”

In 2020 Harry and Meghan set up Archewell, a nonprofit organisation that aims to help local communities. She also supports a number of other charities, including the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas, and the Loveland foundation which helps people in financial difficulty to find therapists.

The GQ Awards ceremony was initially due to take place at the Tate Modern in September, but as the organisers wanted to accommodate Meghan it has now been pushed back to November.

The source added: “Due to their mini tour of Europe, Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September.

“Talks about the evening were already happening before The Queen’s passing so no doubt things will have to be re-evaluated to make sure it’s as respectful as possible.”

The Duchess of Sussex has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the event in person.