Did you spot Meghan Markle’s secret message in the Sussexes’ recent announcement?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana, as well as receiving an Emmy nomination for their interview with Oprah earlier this year.

It is their new Netflix project that has made the most headlines, as Meghan was announced this week to be an executive producer on Pearl, an upcoming animated series following a young girl on a ‘heroic adventure’.

Releasing a statement on the Archewell Foundation’s website, Meghan announced: ‘Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.’

She continued: ‘I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

‘David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.’

Fans were quick to spot a secret nod in the announcement, with Pearl seeming to be based on Meghan herself.

‘Well interestingly, even the name Pearl, I think that is the Greek origins of the word Megan – it originally comes from [the word] pearl,’ royal commentator Richard Eden explained. ‘I think there is an allusion to herself there.’

There are even more parallels between Meghan and Pearl when you look at the plot.

Pearl is trying to change the world for the better with the help of famous women from history, something Meghan famously did. At the age of 11, Meghan challenged Proctor & Gamble over a sexist advert about women cleaning, something that they changed due to Meghan’s activism and saw her gain support and encouragement from famous women, namely Hillary Clinton.

Meghan Markle has not yet commented on the parallels between herself and Pearl.

There is no set release date just yet but we cannot wait.