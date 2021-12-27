From bespoke Christmas crackers to surprising gifts: The unusual royal Christmas traditions you never knew

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family have a whole host of Christmas traditions, and some surprising ones at that.

While we know they attend a church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate, enjoy festive walks, release annual Christmas cards, and exchange presents on Christmas Eve, there are other traditions they are fond of – especially the Queen.

Royal expert and author, Phil Dampier, has revealed Queen Elizabeth II has a soft spot for Christmas crackers, and she particularly likes the joke waiting inside.

The 95-year-old monarch loves crackers so much that every year she has bespoke crackers made for each member of the royal family, which is exactly the slice of extra we live for come December 25.

Dampier told SAGA: ‘[The royals] have their own bespoke crackers, with gold or silver crowns.’

‘The Queen loves reading out the corny jokes.’

But the British monarch is not the only one who loves a joke, as Prince Harry is said to be on a gag or two over Christmas.

He continued: ‘The royals open their presents on Christmas Eve, creating a scene described by the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, as a ‘total uproar’.

‘The adults exchange cheap joke gifts, with Prince Harry once giving the Queen a shower cap with ‘Ain’t life a b***h’ printed on it.’

Plus, Kate Middleton has previously gifted Harry, 37, a Grow Your Own Girlfriend – not that he needs that anymore.

However, this year looked a little different due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so it is unknown if these witty traditions still went ahead.

The Queen had to scrap her annual visit to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas Day with Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte in Norfolk with the Middleton family.