Prince Harry's calls and letters to King Charles 'go unanswered,' source claims

Prince Harry's relationship with his dad King Charles isn't looking good.

It's common knowledge at this point that the two men aren't on good terms, but a new report from People highlights how dire the situation actually is.

According to sources close to the Duke of Sussex who spoke to the outlet, "his calls and letters [to Charles] continue to go unanswered."

The father and son duo are so estranged that Harry isn't even kept up to date on the King's cancer journey — even learning about a recent hospital stay through the media rather than through his own family.

A source close to the Palace told People about the two men's relationship: "I don’t think there is any rapprochement. Nothing has changed."

A second source echoed this point, saying: "They are distant."

As far as we know, the last time Harry and Charles were in a room together was in February 2024, after the Duke learned of the King's cancer diagnosis and immediately flew to the UK to be by his side.

At the time, Harry was only granted around a 45-minute audience with his ailing father, which many commentators felt was incredibly short in comparison to how far the Duke had to travel for it.

Still, it was considered a positive step at the time, with royal correspondent Daniela Relph saying: "It mattered that Harry was here, it mattered that the King wanted to see him."

But though this meeting could have marked a new chapter in the men's path to reconciliation, the King then refused to see his youngest son on subsequent visits to the UK, typically citing his busy schedule — but royal commentators read between the lines and declared these instances to be snubs.

We hope that Harry and Charles are eventually able to reconcile — if that's something they both want.

