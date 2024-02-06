Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The specific type has not been disclosed. However, it was clarified that it is not prostate cancer, as has been speculated since the King’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In the UK, one in two people will develop a form of cancer in their lifetime.

Here's everything we know

The condition was revealed during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace has confirmed it is not prostrate cancer, and it is not thought to be related to his recent stay in hospital.

According to the NHS, there are more than 200 different types of cancer.

The four most common types are breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and bowel cancer.

The 75-year-old King began “regular treatments” on Monday and will step back from public duties while undergoing treatment.

According to a release from the Palace, “he remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The King will continue with his constitutional role as head of state.

However, in the event that the head of state is unable to fulfill official duties, a constitutional provision allows for the appointment of “counsellors of state” to act on behalf of the monarch.

These “counsellors of state” include Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward.

As they are non-working royals, Prince Harry and the Duke of York will not be called upon.

Prince Harry is planning to return to the UK from the United States to visit his father today

We will continue to update this story.