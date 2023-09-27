Kate has one strict rule at home for George, Charlotte and Louis

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often opened up about parenting their three small children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the past Kate has discussed using a 'chat sofa' to discipline her little ones, and she is often praised for breaking the rules when it comes traditional royal parenting.

William is also said to have a non-negotiable rule for staff working at his home in Windsor. Last year the couple relocated to Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Home Park, leaving their Kensington Palace apartment behind. Their new four bedroom home is a considerable downsize from their London base, and as such they no longer have any live-in staff. However, when work commitments overlap with his private space he requests that people dress casually and forgo suits and formal attire in order to avoid creating a 'stuffy' atmosphere around George, Charlotte and Louis.

And when it comes to the Wales' three young children behaviour, Kate reportedly has a very specific rule of her own. According to one insider, she enforces a 'no shouting' rule in order to keep the peace.

When the little ones do need to be disciplined, Kate ensures that she adopts a more gentle approach to maintain a calm environment.

The insider told The Sun: "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.

"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate and William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Kate was praised by parenting experts last year following Louis' spirited appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The little royal, who was four years old at the time, was seen making faces, laughing and dancing at the Jubilee Concert - and at one point appeared to be growing restless whilst sat next to his mum.

However, Kate took his tantrum in her stride with many praising her composure under the circumstances.