Why Prince William told his staff not to wear suits around his children

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often spoken about parenting their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They have broken many royal parenting traditions over the years, from hiring just one nanny instead of several to bending to their level, and experts have commented on their ‘hands off’ approach with the young royals.

Now, royal expert Valentine Low claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales wish to ensure that George, Charlotte and Louis have as ‘normal’ a childhood as possible.

In her new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Low explains that William informed his staff not to do one thing when working at his home.

She describes how he wishes for members of his staff not to wear suits when they are working at his home.

Low explains via a staff member: ‘He wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings, or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits].’

The employee continued that this began with ‘casual Fridays’, and it soon extended to the full working week with William telling staff that they should wear casual attire unless they have an important meeting as ‘this is where my family lives’.

A source also told The Sun that William and Kate have introduced another rule for their children – they are banned from raising their voices at one another.

The insider said: ‘Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.

‘The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.’

The couple are said to use a ‘chat sofa’ to discipline their children, with a source saying that it is where ‘things are explained and consequences outlined, and they never shout at them.’