Princess Kate Refuses To ‘Compromise’ on This Part of George, Charlotte and Louis’ Upbringing

Princess Kate is a loving and caring mother to her three children, and she's proven her devotion to the young royals time and time again over the years. A speech the Princess of Wales - then the Duchess of Cambridge - gave in February 2017 is resurfacing at the moment, as her words still ring so true in the face of her current work on early childhood.

The speech in question took place at the Place2Be Big Assembly for Children's Mental Health Week that year, when Prince George was just three years old, and his younger sister Princess Charlotte was not even two. Prince Louis wouldn't be born until over a year later, in April 2018. But as the children grow up, it's abundantly clear that Kate still stands strong in the words she spoke that day.

"When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age," Kate told the assembled crowd in 2017, before acknowledging that not all children grow up with the same privileges.

She then went on to describe the values her parents instilled in her, and which she was already working hard to instil in her own children. "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realise how central, values like these have been to me throughout my life," she said. "That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

Kate has continued to live by these values in her own work — notably with early childhood welfare — and in her parenting. The royal seems to seize any opportunity she can to teach her three little ones how to give back to their communities, like donating boxes to baby banks and delivering food hampers to those in the local area who are most vulnerable.