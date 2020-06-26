Here’s how Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘the chat sofa’ to discipline their children at home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Off to try this!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

It’s Kate’s parenting style however that has got the world talking this week. Not only has it emerged that the Cambridges have strict rules when it comes to screen time, it appears they also have strong opinions when it comes to disciplining their children.

According to The Sun, the royal couple are not keen on the term ‘naughty step’, coming up with their own calm way to settle disputes.

‘There’s no “naughty step” but there is a “chat sofa,”’ a source explained to The Sun. ‘The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.’

The source continued: ‘Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be. It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.’

Be right back – off to give the chat sofa a go!