George, Charlotte and Louis just made Kate Middleton the most adorable Mother’s Day cake

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children get the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made headlines this weekend as they celebrated Mother’s Day, making Kate Middleton a very special cake.

The Victoria sponge was decorated with cream, smarties and colourful pipe-cleaner hearts, with Kate posting a snap to Instagram, crediting her children with the cake-making and captioning the snap: ‘Celebrating two other special mothers today’.

The Cambridges also gave a sweet nod to Princess Diana over the weekend, sharing photographs of sweet cards their children wrote to ‘Granny Diana’.

‘I love you very much and think of you always,’ Prince George’s card reads, while Princess Charlotte wrote in hers: ‘I love you very much. Papa is missing you.’

‘This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,’ captioned a post of the Cambridge children’s cards to Princess Diana over the weekend. ‘Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.’

The post continued: ‘Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

‘Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.’

