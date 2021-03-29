James Middleton has made a rare comment in support of his sister

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge however who made news over the weekend, as a candid photograph of the Duchess went viral.

The photo in question showed the Duchess behind the camera, as she released a statement about the Hold Still photography competition and project that she held over lockdown.

‘When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key worker,’ Kate explained in the Instagram post. ‘But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.’

She continued: ‘Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. C.’

Making a rare comment in support of his sister, James Middleton posted a red love heart emoji on his sister’s Instagram post, raking in almost a thousand likes already.

‘You’ve got a great sister’, one user commented on James’ statement, while another posted: ‘Love supportive siblings!!’

