Prince Harry has just received some very sad news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Both the Duke and Duchess have remained committed to their projects, with Prince Harry still playing a hugely active role in the Invictus Games, a global multi-sport event that he launched back in 2014.

Prince Harry received some sad news this year however as it emerged that his Invictus Games would have to be postponed for a second time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to take place in The Hague in late May, the sporting event has now been moved to early 2022.

Confirming the news on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex appeared via video message to assure fans that the Games would return, stating: ‘when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.’

‘We are Invictus: from the communities that host and cherish the Games, and the competitors who display unshakeable resilience and commitment as they prepare for and participate in the Games, to the families and network of supporters who support these men and women on their journey to competition,’ Prince Harry announced in a joint statement with his fellow Chairs of the Invictus Games.

‘For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans. But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community – and that mission will continue to shine through between now and Spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague.

‘For now, we are continuing to plan programming, opportunities to connect safely during the foreseeable future, and ways to infuse the spirit of Invictus in your own communities over the coming year. We’re excited to share more soon.’

We’re looking forward to Spring 2022!