Prince William and Kate Middleton are not afraid to move away from royal parenting traditions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, but while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often steal the limelight with their signature sass and royal waves, it’s their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop news this year, particularly surrounding their approach to parenting.

The Duke and Duchess have always been known to go against the grain, following in Princess Diana’s footsteps in their determination to give their children a normal childhood.

‘Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,’ a source told The Sun. ‘She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.’

The source continued: ‘Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother. She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.’

The busy mum is most known to go against royal parenting tradition with her openness. The Duchess ‘isn’t afraid’ to ask for help, speaking publicly about the difficulties of parenting where tradition would usually have kept her quiet.

‘Kate has always been a busy working mum, taking part in royal engagements and community work,’ explained parenting expert Mohammed Patel, via Express.co.uk. ‘Whilst she prides herself on her proactive parenting style, she is also not afraid to ask for help.’

He continued: ‘Many working mums today feel ashamed of seeking support, so the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to balance both work and family duties is welcomed by the public.’

Well, this is lovely.