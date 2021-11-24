The Cambridge family’s unusual Christmas set-up is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

This is especially true when it comes to the Christmas holidays.

From the release of their upcoming family photograph to Kate’s sweet gift to The Queen on her first Sandringham visit, the Cambridges Christmas plans are all anyone can talk about.

This week however, it was the Cambridge family’s unusual Christmas that got the world talking, as it emerged that the family of five would be having not one but three Christmases.

Yes, really.

Due to their many commitments, it is thought that they will have three celebrations, with royal expert Duncan Larcombe sharing his thoughts.

‘I think we’re looking at three Christmases rolled into one for William and Kate and their children,’ he explained to OK! ‘There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.’

He continued: ‘But something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled.’

Well, this is exciting.