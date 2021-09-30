"I am tormented at the thought of what she endured. I play it out in my mind," Susan Everard said in her victim impact statement.

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of violence that readers may find distressing

Over the past six months, Sarah Everard’s family have lived a nightmare no person should ever have to endure. And now, as Wayne Couzens appears in court to be sentenced for the kidnap, rape and muder of their daughter and sister, the Everard family is having to relive the painful details of Sarah’s attack.

The Old Bailey heard yesterday how former Metropolitan Police officer Couzens, who had been working within the diplomatic and parliamentary protection unit, falsely arrested Sarah Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London on 3 March. Witnesses watched Couzens show 33-year-old Sarah his warrant card before handcuffing her at around 9.35pm. He then put the young woman in his hire car and drove her 80 miles to Dover, where he went on to sexually assault and murder her.

Sarah Everard’s mother, Susan, her father, Jeremy, sister Katie and brother James, were all in court to hear the harrowing details of her last hours. Three members of the family then bravely stood up and delivered victim impact statements in front of Wayne Couzens, urging him to understand the deep, unrelenting pain he had caused them in the brutal killing of their daughter and sister.

Susan Everard told Couzens his senseless act had left a “yawning chasm in our lives” that would never be filled. “She spent her last hours on this earth with the very worst of humanity,” she courageously told the court.

Katie Everard addressed her sister’s killer directly. “You treated Sarah as if she was nothing. Placed more emphasis on satisfying your sick disgusting perversions than on a life. Her life,” she said.

Jeremy Everard, Sarah’s grieving father, shared the unending pain that comes with knowing he will never see his daughter again. “We were looking forward to having grandchildren. We loved being a part of Sarah’s world and expected her to have a full and happy life. The closest we can get to her now is to visit her grave every day,” he said, after boldly telling Wayne Couzens to face him head on. “Mr Couzens, please, will you look at me?” he urged, while reading out his statement.

Couzens will today find out how long he faces in prison for his heinous crimes. Although it may be cathartic in part for the Everard family to see some level of justice delivered for Sarah, her dad Jeremy told his daughter’s killer: “No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us.”

Read the family’s devastating victim impact statements in full:

Sarah’s mother, Susan Everard’s victim impact statement:

“Sarah is gone and I am broken-hearted. She was my precious little girl, our youngest child. The feeling of loss is so great it is visceral. And with the sorrow come waves of panic at not being able to see her again. I can never talk to her, never hold her again, and never more be a part of her life. We have kept her dressing gown – it still smells of her and I hug that instead of her. Sarah died in horrendous circumstances. I am tormented at the thought of what she endured. I play it out in my mind. I go through the terrible sequence of events. I wonder when she realised she was in mortal danger; I wonder what her murderer said to her. When he strangled her, for how long was she conscious, knowing she would die? It is torture to think of it. Sarah was handcuffed, unable to defend herself, and there was no one to rescue her. She spent her last hours on this earth with the very worst of humanity. She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires. It is a ridiculous reason, it is nonsensical. How could he value a human life so cheaply? I cannot comprehend it. I am incandescent with rage at the thought of it. He treated my daughter as if she was nothing and disposed of her as if she was rubbish. If Sarah had died because of an illness, she would have been cared for. We could have looked after her and been with her. If she had died because of an accident, people would have tried to help – there would have been kindness. But there is no comfort to be had, there is no consoling thought in the way Sarah died. In her last hours she was faced with brutality and terror, alone with someone intent on doing her harm. The thought of it is unbearable. I am haunted by the horror of it. When Sarah went missing we suffered days of agony, not knowing where she was or what had happened to her. Then, when Sarah’s burnt remains were found, we spent two terrible days waiting for tests to show how she had died, fearing she had been set alight before she was dead – the thought was appalling. Burning her body was the final insult, it meant we could never again see her sweet face and never say goodbye. Our lives will never be the same. We should be a family of five, but now we are four. Her death leaves a yawning chasm in our lives that cannot be filled. I yearn for her. I remember all the lovely things about her. She was caring, she was funny. She was clever, but she was good at practical things too. She was a beautiful dancer. She was a wonderful daughter. She was always there to listen, to advise, or simply to share with the minutiae of the day. And she was also a strongly principled young woman who knew right from wrong and who lived by those values. She was a good person. She had purpose to her life. My outlook on life has changed since Sarah died. I am more cautious, I worry more about our other children. I crave the familiarity and security of home – the wider world has lost its appeal. It is too painful to contemplate a future without Sarah, so I just live in the here and now. I think of Sarah all the time, but the mornings and evenings are particularly painful. In the morning I wake up to the awful reality that Sarah is gone. In the evenings, at the time she was abducted, I let out a silent scream: Don’t get in the car, Sarah. Don’t believe him. Run! I am repulsed by the thought of Wayne Couzens and what he did to Sarah. I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he wanted. Sarah wanted to get married and have children – now all that has gone. He took her life and stole her future and we will never have the joy of sharing that future with her. Each day dawns and I think Sarah should be here, leading her life and embracing new experiences. She had so many years ahead of her. I don’t know how anyone could be so cruel as to take my daughter’s life. What I do know is that Sarah will never be forgotten and is remembered with boundless love. I cling on to memories of Sarah, I hold them tight to keep them safe. The other night, I dreamt that Sarah appeared at home. In my dream I held her and could feel her physically. Jeremy was there, we were comforting her, saying: ‘It’s all right Sarah, it’s all right’. I would give anything to hold her once more. I hope I dream that dream again.”

Sarah’s father, Jeremy Everard’s victim impact statement:

“There’s a photograph of my beautiful daughter on the screen. She had a beautiful mind too. Mr Couzens, please, will you look at me? The impact of what you have done will never end. The horrendous murder of my daughter, Sarah, is in my mind all the time and will be for the rest of my life. A father wants to look after his children and fix everything, and you have deliberately and with premeditation stopped my ability to do that. Sarah was handcuffed and unable to defend herself. This preys on my mind all the time. I can never forgive you for what you have done, for taking Sarah away from us. You burnt our daughter’s body — you further tortured us — so that we could not see her again. We did not know whether you had burnt her alive or dead. You stopped us seeing Sarah for one last time and stopped me from giving my daughter one last kiss goodbye. Her body fell apart when she was moved. Her brain and neck bones were removed for months by the pathologist and her body was difficult to preserve so we had to use the services of a specialist embalmer to enable a dignified burial. All my family want is Sarah back with us. No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us. You murdered our daughter and forever broke the hearts of her mother, father, brother, sister, family and her friends. Sarah had so much to look forward to and because of you this is now gone forever. She was saving to buy a house and looking forward to marriage and children. We were looking forward to having grandchildren. We loved being a part of Sarah’s world and expected her to have a full and happy life. The closest we can get to her now is to visit her grave every day.”

Sarah’s sister, Katie Everard’s victim impact statement: