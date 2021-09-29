Sarah Everard was kidnapped and murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home from a friend's house in March this year.

Warning: This article contains descriptions that readers may find disturbing.

Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens is in court today, being sentenced for the murder, kidnap and rape of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing on her walk home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London on 3 March.

48-year-old Couzens, who was working within the diplomatic and parliamentary protection unit of the police at the time he carried out the heinous crime, pleaded guilty who pleaded guilty in July to the murder.

Prior to his sentencing, there is a two-day hearing at the Old Bailey. Today in court, it was heard that Couzens falsely arrested and handcuffed Sarah before abducting and then killing her. Prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court that the police constable had shown Sarah Everard his warrant card when making the fake arrest.