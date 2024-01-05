Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out as Oscar Pistorius is released on parole

Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison over 10 years after killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

The Paralympian, now 37, shot Steenkamp multiple times through a door at his home in Pretoria on 14 February 2013, claiming to have thought she was a burglar.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison, after his original manslaughter verdict was overturned.

As officials confirmed the news today that Pistorius had returned home, where he will live by parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029, Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on behalf of herself and her late husband Barry.

"14 February 2013. The day life changed forever," read June Steenkamp's powerful statement. "The day South Africa lost its hero, Oscar Pistorius, and the day Barry and I lost our precious daughter, Reeva, at Oscar's hands.

“Now, almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw and real, and my dear late husband Barry and I have never been able to come to terms with Reeva’s death, or the way she died. Through the years Barry and I were encouraged by the love and messages of support from both friends and strangers. I wish I could thank each one personally for carrying Barry and I through these difficult years."

Later in her statement, Steenkamp commented on Pistorius' release on parole.

"We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system, and we have always said that the law must take its course," read her statement. "Oscar Pistorius' release on parole, subject to certain conditions, has affirmed Barry and my belief in the South African justice system. The conditions imposed by the parole board, which includes anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence, send out a clear message that gender based violence is taken seriously."

She continued: "Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence."

Before expressing her gratitude to multiple people who have helped Steenkamp's family since Reeva's death, she concluded: "With the release of Oscar Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva's legacy."

