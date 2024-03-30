The Princess of Wales is predicted to "come back even more passionate" after her recovery

The Princess of Wales is currently taking a step back from public duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, confirming the news this month that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate Middleton explained in the rare and personal televised update on her health.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales later continued. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

And speaking directly to "all those whose lives have been affected by cancer", Kate stated: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone".

The 42-year-old is not expected to return to public duties for some time, with a spokesperson for the palace stating that “the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team", adding that "she is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

According to sources via PEOPLE, the Prince and Princess of Wales are "dedicated to their roles" and Kate is expected to return stronger than ever.

“[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us,” a former palace aide told the publication. “They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate.”

We will continue to update this story.