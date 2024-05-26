According to sources, we might not see the Princess of Wales in public until 2025

The Princess of Wales has kept a low profile in 2024, taking a step back from public duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

The 42-year-old confirmed the news in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duties, but it has been reported that she has to wait until she has been given the green light from her doctors.

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team", a spokesperson for the Palace explained earlier this year. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a royal aide added this week, via MailOnline. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors."

According to sources this week however, there might still be some time to wait, with reports that we might not be seeing the Princess of Wales in public until 2025.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance," a source told the Daily Beast. "I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health," the source added. "That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better."

We will continue to update this story.