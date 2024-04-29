Prince William and Princess Kate will be celebrating their wedding anniversary very differently this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly this past year, with their role elevation seeing them become leaders of the royal family.

Today marks the couple's 13th wedding anniversary, with people across the world celebrating the impressive milestone, and sharing anecdotes from the big day - royal protocol breaks and all.

As for the couple themselves, Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to mark the anniversary "very differently" this year, honouring the day privately with their children, following Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis.

“They will undoubtedly be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary privately," explained royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams via GB News. “This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery.”

“The princess has appealed for time, space and privacy at this difficult time and there is unlikely to be a public commemoration of any kind.”

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year in a televised health statement, explaining that it had been "an incredibly tough couple of months for [the] entire family."

“[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she later continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales went on to state. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.