The Queen has been instructed to rest with no major plans for 2021

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

Despite her determination to be there, Her Majesty was even sadly forced to cancel her attendance at the Remembrance Day service, due to a sprained back.

The announcement has unsurprisingly sparked national concern for The Queen, with the palace said to be inundated with well wishes for Her Majesty.

Buckingham Palace has since released a statement explaining that Her Majesty has been instructed to rest and would not be undertaking any major plans for the rest of 2021.

It has been previously reported however that the Queen is planning on hosting a family Christmas at Sandringham.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty.