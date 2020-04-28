The Queen gives a sneak peek inside her Buckingham Palace garden in this sweet video

This is lovely.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

The Queen has made the most news, probably seeing as she is usually one of the least active on social media.

This past few weeks however, the monarch has given non-stop glimpses inside the grounds of her multiple homes.

The first couple of glimpses were inside her Windsor Castle home, with the monarch posting a photograph of her holding her weekly audience with the Prime Minister via telephone last month. And the second, again showcasing Windsor Castle where the Queen is currently isolating, showed her staff applauding the NHS in the grounds.

This week however, it is her Buckingham Palace home that has been making news, with the Queen offering a sneak peek inside its stunning gardens for National Gardening Week.

‘This week we’re celebrating National Gardening Week, and the enormous benefits nature can have on our wellbeing – particularly during these challenging times,’ captioned a sweet video of the famous grounds.

The Royal Family twitter account also posted a series of photographs of the grounds to mark the occasion.

‘Everything looks so fresh and promising… Spring is here,’ captioned one snap, while another read: ’We’ll be back to answer your garden-related questions later this week, stay tuned for more details! #GrowAtHome #NationalGardeningWeek Blossom’.

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy National Gardening Week!