The Queen just gave everyone a rare insight into her Windsor Castle home

From Corgi figurines to mini horse statues

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

The Queen has made the most news however, probably seeing as she is usually one of the least active on social media.

This week however, the monarch gave not one but two rare glimpses inside the grounds of her Windsor Castle home.

The first was a photograph of the Queen holding her weekly audience with the Prime Minister, via telephone.

The photograph delighted followers as it gave an insight into the Queen’s interiors preferences.

We’re talking multiple corgi figurines, a golden clock, mini horse statues, a vintage phone and a cool floral sofa.

The second insight took place last night as Windsor Castle staff joined people up and down the country by standing outside and applauding the NHS for all the work they are doing.

‘We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services,’ the Queen posted to Twitter alongside a video in the grounds of her Windsor home. ‘We thank you all.’

Well, that’s lovely.