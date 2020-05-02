Photographs of Princess Charlotte delivering food packages to vulnerable people in the area are going viral

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The Cambridges made news this weekend as they celebrated Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday, releasing a series of photographs to mark the day.

The photos in question show the miniature royal delivering food packages to vulnerable people in the neighbourhood.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet snaps on their Kensington Royal Instagram account. ‘The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.’

There is no word as to how the Cambridges will be celebrating Princess Charlotte’s birthday but we imagine it will involve a birthday tea and the whole family of five.

We’re wishing Princess Charlotte a happy birthday.