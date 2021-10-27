Princess Charlene has shared a devastating announcement 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines recently however with Princess Charlene reportedly suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

Speaking to People, the Monaco Palace made the following statement:

‘On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.’

According to reports, the mother of two ‘collapsed’, before being allegedly ‘rushed’ to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in South Africa where she has been staying. It has since been reported that her condition is ‘stable’ and Prince Albert reportedly told People magazine that his wife was ‘ready to come home.’

This week, Prince Albert announced the news that his wife would be returning to Monaco soon, going on to promise her return would be before Monaco’s National Day, November 19.

It was Princess Charlene herself who made the most recent announcement however, and it wasn’t about her health. Instead, the princess made a devastating announcement about her beloved chihuahua who was tragically run over and killed earlier this week.

‘My little Angel died last night,’ Princess Charlene announced on Instagram. ‘She was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest in Peace’.

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene.