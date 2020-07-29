Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had an unexpected wedding guest

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this month as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

Some of the most news of the day however involved unexpected wedding guests, as it emerged that the reception included someone we wouldn’t have predicted, their florist.

Emma Farah, who works as a florist at Rob Van Helden, helped to create the flower arrangements on the day and it appears, attended the wedding.

‘What a beautiful post!’ she commented on Edoardo’s Instagram wedding snap. ‘So much love and congratulations to you both!! @Edomapellimozzi Incredible day!! xxx.’

Edoardo then confirmed speculation by commenting on the post: ‘Thank you Emma.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!