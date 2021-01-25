Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed an eight month old puppy to their family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton borrowing the Queen’s Sandringham home as their office, or the family’s recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, the family of five made headlines as it emerged that it was actually a family of six, with Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming a four-legged companion, a new dog.

The Cambridges tragically lost their dog Lupo last year, something that they opened up about in a rare candid post.

‘Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,’ the couple posted to their social media accounts in November. ‘He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C’

It has now been reported that Kate’s brother James Middleton gave the Cambridges an ‘adorable’ eight month old black puppy before Lupo died.

‘They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,’ a source told The Mail on Sunday.

‘It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy.’

It is not yet known what the Cambridges have named their new pup but we’re very excited.