Prince Harry and Prince William are reuniting for a special TV appearance

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has long been surrounded with speculation of fallouts and feuds, something that was seemingly intensified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship with the Cambridges, with Prince Harry explaining that he and William are on ‘different paths’.

‘Stuff happens, but we are brothers,’ he explained. ‘We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment. But I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.’

Prince Philip‘s private funeral just months later was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William had seen each other since their reported fallout, with the brothers reportedly speaking a handful of times during the visit.

‘At least two further conversations took place between the brothers during Harry’s eight-day trip, according to sources’, royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant reported in biography, Finding Freedom.

The brothers then reunited once more earlier this summer to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace’s sunken gardens on what would have been her 60th birthday.

This week, it was an upcoming reunion that made headlines, as it emerged that the brothers would be joining forces once more – this time to honour their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Harry and Prince William will join over a dozen royal family members in a documentary honouring Prince Philip’s life, set to air in September.

Prince Philip: The Family Remembers was reportedly originally created to commemorate the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday this past June, but will now air in autumn to celebrate his life.

Prince Philip: The Family Remembers will air on September 24, BBC One.