Kate Middleton is being a ‘pillar of strength’ for Prince William right now

'They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems.'

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

While Meghan explained how the story of her and Kate was falsely reported and twisted by the press, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview. ‘He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.’

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’.

This week, it was reported that he has been leaning on Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge described as a ‘pillar of strength’.

‘Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,’ one source told Us Weekly.

Another added: ‘Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.’

