Kate Middleton has matching friendship bracelets with one royal family member

The Duchess of Cambridge has a very strong influence, known as the Kate Middleton effect, whereby her royal seal of approval can make pieces sell out in minutes and turn small British businesses into internationally renowned brands.

Yes, Kate is undoubtedly a fashion icon, but with every brand out there desperate for her to wear their clothes, how does she choose?

It emerged recently that the Duchess gets a helping hand from a very close member of the royal family, Sophie Wessex.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is married to Prince Edward, and known to be not only the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law, but also particularly close with Kate, with just one of the reasons being their similar taste in clothes and accessories.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the two women have matching bracelets.

Yes, really.

The two royal women have been pictured wearing the same bracelet, a Maya Torque bangle, from British brand Halcyon Days, retailing at £125.

Kate’s torque bangle is in the Turquoise/ Gold style, while Sophie’s bracelet is the Ivory/Gold colourway.

While it could be a coincidence, there is speculation that Sophie bought the Maya bangle for Kate, making it a friendship bracelet.

It wouldn’t be the first time, with it reported last year that Sophie often buys two of the same piece of clothing because she knows that Kate will want one too.

Designer Dona Ida broke the news, after telling Daily Mail‘s diarist, Sebastian Shakespeare that Sophie often buys clothes for Kate.

‘My friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex, and Sophie buys from us,’ the designer explained. ‘She got our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: “Kate wants one, can I get one as well?”‘

Before you wonder if you have seen this jumpsuit before, the designer did add: ‘Kate’s never been seen wearing it in public. It’s home-wear.’

We love this friendship.